Head of EU Diplomacy in Warsaw: to discuss foreign and security policy priorities "from Ukraine to the Middle East"

The head of the EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, is in Warsaw today to meet with his Polish counterparts and plans to discuss foreign and security policy priorities from Ukraine to the Middle East. The EU High Representative wrote about this in the social network X on Monday, UNN reports.

In Warsaw for bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski and Minister of Defense of Poland (Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz) to discuss foreign and security policy priorities from Ukraine to the Middle East - Borrell wrote.

The EU's top diplomat emphasized that Poland "has demonstrated remarkable solidarity in supporting Ukraine in all dimensions, including the military.

