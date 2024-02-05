Head of EU Diplomacy in Warsaw: to discuss foreign and security policy priorities "from Ukraine to the Middle East"

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 61066 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116051 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121339 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163445 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164648 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266510 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176640 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166791 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148583 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236875 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 82305 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 59973 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 95781 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 56851 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 37806 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266512 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236876 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247754 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233987 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116054 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99901 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100445 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116977 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117646 views
Head of EU Diplomacy in Warsaw: to discuss foreign and security policy priorities "from Ukraine to the Middle East"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23758 views

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is in Warsaw to discuss foreign and security policy priorities, including Ukraine and the Middle East, with his Polish counterparts.

The head of the EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, is in Warsaw today to meet with his Polish counterparts and plans to discuss foreign and security policy priorities from Ukraine to the Middle East. The EU High Representative wrote about this in the social network X on Monday, UNN reports.

In Warsaw for bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski and Minister of Defense of Poland (Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz) to discuss foreign and security policy priorities from Ukraine to the Middle East

- Borrell wrote.

The EU's top diplomat emphasized that Poland "has demonstrated remarkable solidarity in supporting Ukraine in all dimensions, including the military.

EU to allocate at least €21 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024 - Borrell01.02.24, 00:45 • 118608 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
european-unionEuropean Union
warsawWarsaw
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising