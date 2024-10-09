ukenru
Head of ARMA Duma is looking for those responsible for the failure of systemic revenues and “forgets” about his own failures

Head of ARMA Duma is looking for those responsible for the failure of systemic revenues and “forgets” about his own failures

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14745 views

Olena Duma criticizes MPs for blocking budget revenues, but ignores ineffective asset management at ARMA. Experts accuse her of having ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective work.

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, continues to “look for the guilty” in order to justify her ineffective work. This time, she accused MPs of blocking “new systemic revenues” to the state budget, but forgot to mention that the agency has many assets that have not been looking for managers for years, UNN writes.

Details

Today, Elena Duma spoke out about the importance of adopting a bill that would allow the seized corporate rights of Russian and Belarusian companies to be used to replenish Ukraine's state budget. The head of the ARMA called the law “historic” and hinted that a number of MPs, including Halyna Yanchenko, were “protecting the enemy's property.

However, it is worth recalling that it was Yelena Duma who was repeatedly accused of collaborating with pro-Russian politicians. Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk even called Olena Duma a “state Duma” because, in his opinion, she works more in the interests of the aggressor country than in favor of Ukraine. In particular, there are suspicions of her cooperation with former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchukand fugitive Yanukovych minister Oleksandr Klymenko.

The website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine even posted a petition calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma as the head of the ARMA due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets.

In addition, according to Olena Duma, this particular bill would provide “new systemic revenues to the state budget.

“Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine had to approve a historic draft law that would unblock the management of seized Russian and Belarusian corporations. This would have provided new systemic revenues to the state budget, which would have been key in restoring Ukraine at the expense of the property of the aggressor and his henchmen,” said the Head of ARMA.

However, she  forgot to mention that “systemic revenues” could also be generated by assets that have long been transferred to ARMA and have been idle for years. For example, for more than two years, about 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railcarswere not properly managed by the agency, and the agency nevertheless began to look for a manager for them.

A similar situation occurred with another seized asset, the Flagman shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk. This facility was transferred to the ARMA in October 2022, but all income from its operations continued to be received by its Russian owners. Only after a media outcry did the agency announce a tender for the management of the shopping center.

Moreover, experts have repeatedly pointed out that ARMA inefficiently uses assets that could be useful to the state, especially in times of war. For example, seized sanatoriums could be used to rehabilitate wounded soldiers or provide shelter to IDPs. At the same time, heavy machinery such as excavators and bulldozers could help strengthen defensive lines or restore infrastructure, but instead are idle without use.

At the same time, ARMA's maintenance far exceeds the revenues  it brings to the state budget .

This raises several logical questions: is Olena Duma really protecting the interests of the state, or are her true motives significantly different from those declared, and shouldn't she focus on fulfilling her direct responsibilities for managing the property transferred to ARMA instead of accusing other MPs?

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

