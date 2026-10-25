In Russia, rapper Mikhail Nits, better known by his stage name "Misha Mavashi," has died. He actively supported the armed aggression against Ukraine and stood at the origins of the far-right movement "Northern Man." This was reported by the aggressor state’s "media," according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the cause of death was an "accident." The performer was 41 at the time. The exact cause of death is unknown, but suicide or murder have not been ruled out.

Who was Misha Mavashi

Mikhail Nits became known in the early 2010s as a rapper with right-wing views. He promoted a healthy lifestyle, sports, and patriotism. His preachy style became a subject of mockery in online communities.

According to him, in 2016, depression and online mockery led him to develop a dependence on sedative drugs, which he bought at pharmacies. After that, the rapper was sent to a rehabilitation center for treatment.

In 2022, Mavashi supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and founded the far-right movement "Northern Man," whose stated goal was the "preservation and popularization of the culture of Russians and other Slavic peoples."

Previously

In early October, Anatoly Kashpirovsky died in Russia. He was 87. The cause of death, as reported by Russian "media," was acute heart failure.

His body was later transported to Vinnytsia via Turkey and Poland.