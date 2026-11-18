The former deputy head of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers in the Kyiv region was notified of suspicion after shooting a serviceman in the leg during a conflict. In addition, the investigation established that after the incident, the man attempted to substitute material evidence by handing over a cartridge case from another pistol. This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sector of the Central Region, UNN writes.

The Darnytsia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sector of the Central Region, jointly with the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv, notified the former deputy head of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers in the Kyiv region of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding the authority of a military official, committed under martial law) - the statement said.

According to the investigation, the suspect, while serving as deputy head of a district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, exceeded his official powers during a conflict with a serviceman and used a weapon against him.

The incident occurred in October 2023 on the premises of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers in the Kyiv region. A serviceman from one of the military units arrived at the institution to obtain information about his military registration status and the relevant certificate.

However, instead of providing the requested information, an employee of the mobilization department suggested that he undergo a military medical commission to determine his fitness for military service based on his health. The serviceman refused, explaining that he was already serving in the military.

After this, a verbal argument broke out between them. Hearing it, the deputy head of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center joined the conversation.

During the conflict, he drew a Fort pistol loaded with rubber-bullet rounds and shot the serviceman in the right leg.

As a result of the gunshot, the victim sustained a foot injury involving nerve damage, which is classified as a moderately severe bodily injury and caused a prolonged health disorder.

In addition, after the shooting, the suspect attempted to conceal the circumstances of the incident. In particular, a cartridge case from another pistol of a similar type was handed over to the investigator as material evidence. However, an examination established that the cartridge case had not been fired from the suspect's weapon.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is currently being decided.

The sanction of the article under which he is charged provides for imprisonment for up to twelve years.

In Bukovyna, five Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employees were detained — they are suspected of abducting people, torture, and bribery