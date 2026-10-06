He leaked data about the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv region to Russia: the SBU detained a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman

The SBU military counterintelligence detained a Russian informant in the Kharkiv region. The suspect turned out to be a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whom the Russians recruited through dating websites and who leaked information about the defenders of the Kharkiv region to the occupiers. This was reported by the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the detainee was a mobilized man from the Dnipropetrovsk region recruited by the Russians, who served as a UAV operator's assistant.

The occupiers recruited him through a fake account of a virtual girl, posing as whom they elicited the information they needed. He passed the enemy data about his reconnaissance battalion and adjacent units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Vovchansk direction, which are fighting just 10 km from the line of contact - the SBU reported.

After his detention, a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the enemy was seized from him. The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison. The issue of possible additional classification of his criminal actions as high treason is also being considered.

Let us remind you

The SBU military counterintelligence exposed an FSB spotter. According to law enforcement officials, he was a resident of the Lviv region recruited by the enemy who worked in the production of unmanned systems for the Defense Forces in western Ukraine.