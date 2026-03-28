HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offs

Helen Sloan / HBO

HBO head Casey Bloys has updated information on the future of the ever-growing "Game of Thrones" universe, making it clear that the channel is taking a cautious, quality-first approach to any potential spin-offs, as he said on Radio Times, writes UNN.

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Speaking about the future of the franchise, Bloys emphasized that HBO is deliberately avoiding commitments to a certain number of new series, instead evaluating projects individually.

"You know, we take an individual approach," he said. "I don't like to make any decisions in advance, like, 'we need so many spin-offs,' because I think when you do that, you put yourself in a position where you can compromise."

He continued: "So I like to do it script by script."

These comments come as interest in the world of Westeros remains high after the success of "House of the Dragon" and the second season of another spin-off, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which is also on the way.

However, Bloys wanted to emphasize that not everything that is developed will make it to screens, despite frequent fan speculation.

"I think one of the problems with a show or a franchise that is as popular as 'Game of Thrones' is that everything we develop will be discussed, and some people will think it's a real series," he said.

"And I always like to remind people that we've had exactly two spin-offs... and a lot of speculation elsewhere," he noted.

Bloys went on to explain that developing multiple ideas is a necessary part of finding the right projects, even if many of them don't progress beyond the early stages. "To get the best series, you really need to develop a lot of things... not just for 'Game of Thrones,' but for television in general," he said.

"You try a lot of things. Some things you think will be good, actually can be good. Some turn out not to be very good."

"So you just have to give yourself the opportunity to try a lot of different things without committing to a series. This development process works for us."

Bloys' comments came after recent reports of potential spin-offs in development involving characters Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

For now, fans can look forward to the next chapter in Westeros with the second season of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and the upcoming third season of "House of the Dragon," while HBO continues to quietly explore other possibilities behind the scenes.

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