Hamburg bank suspected of financing pro-Iranian terrorists, including Hezbollah and Yemeni Houthis

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 60650 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115986 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121287 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163403 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164618 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266454 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176621 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166789 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148581 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236837 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81916 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 59628 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 95486 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 56528 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 37447 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266454 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236837 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222275 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247732 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233969 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115986 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99770 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100432 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116967 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117636 views
Hamburg bank suspected of financing pro-Iranian terrorists, including Hezbollah and Yemeni Houthis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19855 views

A small German bank may have been the center of an underground financial network that Iran has relied on for years to finance terrorist groups in the Middle East, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Yemeni Houthis, according to two Western intelligence agencies.

A small bank in Hamburg could have been the center of Iran's underground financial network, which financed terrorist groups in the Middle East, including Lebanese Hezbollah and Yemeni Houthis. Politico writes about this with reference to representatives of two Western intelligence services, UNN reports.

Details

The newspaper writes that Western intelligence has provided German financial authorities with evidence that the Islamic Republic is using Varengold Bank AG in Hamburg to finance terrorists.

Founded as a small asset management company in Hamburg in 1995, Varengold obtained a German banking license in 2013 and became a full-fledged bank. Last year, the German financial regulator Bafin announced the launch of an investigation into Varengold, citing suspicions of money laundering.

According to Western intelligence, Iran's military complex relies on European banks to launder proceeds from the illegal sale of oil and other goods in order to obtain hard currency, which is easier to move through the global financial system undetected.

Refined Russian oil continues to flow to Britain through a loophole - BBC05.02.24, 19:30 • 100368 views

Intelligence reports indicate that the Iranian front companies that used Varengold are linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which trains and funds Iranian terrorists in the Middle East. The Iranian central government allocates them oil, which they then sell, mainly to China, through an underground financial network to circumvent sanctions. The advantage for the buyer is that the price of sanctioned oil is much lower than the market price.

According to officials, Iran relies on front companies to launder proceeds from the sale of oil and oil products, primarily to China and russia. These transactions are often disguised as humanitarian aid, which is not subject to sanctions. Bank transfers and invoices reviewed by Politico detail some of the transactions between Varengold and known Iranian front companies that are part of the covert network. The commission for the services offered by Varengold is about 1 percent, and the bank's international payments division has handled transactions worth billions of euros.

US confirms elimination of leader of pro-Iranian group in Iraq05.01.24, 05:25 • 30180 views

Bafin has not yet completed its investigation, and so far no one at the bank has been charged with any wrongdoing. A spokesperson for Bafin did not say when the investigation would be completed or whether the case had been referred to the German prosecutor's office.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, the bank has already almost completely stopped commercial operations. At the same time, Varengold denies any wrongdoing and insists that its relations with Iran were limited to sending humanitarian aid. However, if the authorities' suspicions are confirmed, the bank will become a vivid example of the relative ease with which Tehran circumvents Western sanctions.

Italian company Beretta still supplies weapons to Russia despite sanctions - IrpiMedia and The Insider08.02.24, 00:29 • 89304 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
hamburhHamburg
chinaChina
iranIran

Contact us about advertising