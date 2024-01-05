ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
US confirms elimination of leader of pro-Iranian group in Iraq

US confirms elimination of leader of pro-Iranian group in Iraq

Kyiv  •  UNN

 30183 views

The United States confirmed the elimination of the leader of the Iranian-backed Harakat al-Nujaba group in Iraq, responsible for anti-American attacks.

The Pentagon  has officially confirmed the elimination of the leader of the Iranian-backed Harakat al-Nujaba group in Iraq, which has been attacking US military targets. This was stated on Thursday by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, UNN reports.

Citation

I can confirm that on January 4, at approximately 12 p.m. Iraqi time, U.S. forces took necessary and proportionate action against Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari, known as Abu Taqwa, who was the leader of the Harakat al-Nujaba organization

Ryder said.

Another member of the extremist group was killed in the strike.

A Pentagon spokesman said that Abu-Taqwa was actively involved in planning and carrying out attacks on the U.S. military.

It is important to note that the strike was carried out in self-defense. No civilians were injured, and no damage was done to infrastructure or facilities

Ryder added.

Recall

Following the escalation of the situation in Gaza in October 2023, terrorists in the Middle East have intensified attacks on US and coalition military facilities in Syria and Iraq. Since October 17, more than 110 such attacks have been carried out.

US strikes Hashed al-Shaabi's headquarters in the Iraqi capital, killing a military commander04.01.24, 17:22 • 26077 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

