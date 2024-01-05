US confirms elimination of leader of pro-Iranian group in Iraq

The Pentagon has officially confirmed the elimination of the leader of the Iranian-backed Harakat al-Nujaba group in Iraq, which has been attacking US military targets. This was stated on Thursday by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, UNN reports.

I can confirm that on January 4, at approximately 12 p.m. Iraqi time, U.S. forces took necessary and proportionate action against Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari, known as Abu Taqwa, who was the leader of the Harakat al-Nujaba organization Ryder said.

Another member of the extremist group was killed in the strike.

A Pentagon spokesman said that Abu-Taqwa was actively involved in planning and carrying out attacks on the U.S. military.

It is important to note that the strike was carried out in self-defense. No civilians were injured, and no damage was done to infrastructure or facilities Ryder added.

Following the escalation of the situation in Gaza in October 2023, terrorists in the Middle East have intensified attacks on US and coalition military facilities in Syria and Iraq. Since October 17, more than 110 such attacks have been carried out.

US strikes Hashed al-Shaabi's headquarters in the Iraqi capital, killing a military commander