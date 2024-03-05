$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13548 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 40305 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35130 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 194355 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178026 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172424 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218798 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248687 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154505 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

HACCU schedules hearing of Knyazev case for March 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23769 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing on March 14 in the case of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev, who is suspected of taking a $2.7 million bribe.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing on March 14 against former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev, who is suspected of taking a bribe. This was reported to UNN by Olesya Chemeris, head of the communications department at the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

When asked when the trial of the former chief justice was scheduled, Chemeris replied: "For March 14 at 13:00, Judge Moisak." 

Addendum

On March 4, the case against the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court was sent to court.

On May 15, Vsevolod Knyazev was detained for bribes totaling $2.7 million. The bribe was supposed to facilitate the resolution of a case before the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

The case concerns the ownership of a 40.19% stake in Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (PMP). On May 18, the HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint on Knyazev in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 107 million 360 thousand.

On January 31, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev was granted bail after the court reduced his bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
