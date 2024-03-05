HACCU schedules hearing of Knyazev case for March 14

The High Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing on March 14 against former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev, who is suspected of taking a bribe. This was reported to UNN by Olesya Chemeris, head of the communications department at the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

When asked when the trial of the former chief justice was scheduled, Chemeris replied: "For March 14 at 13:00, Judge Moisak."

Addendum

On March 4, the case against the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court was sent to court.

On May 15, Vsevolod Knyazev was detained for bribes totaling $2.7 million. The bribe was supposed to facilitate the resolution of a case before the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

The case concerns the ownership of a 40.19% stake in Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (PMP). On May 18, the HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint on Knyazev in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 107 million 360 thousand.

On January 31, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev was granted bail after the court reduced his bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million.