Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region shelled by enemy at night, two wounded in the region, including a law enforcement officer

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 59894 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115884 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121216 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163335 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164583 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266382 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176597 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166783 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236781 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81449 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 59156 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 95023 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 56010 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 36854 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266382 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236781 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222235 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247695 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233938 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115884 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99592 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100402 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116945 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117613 views
Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region shelled by enemy at night, two wounded in the region, including a law enforcement officer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25924 views

As a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops at night, one man was wounded in Gulyaypol, Zaporizhzhia region, and another law enforcement officer was wounded in Poltava.

Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region was hit by enemy artillery overnight, and one man was reported wounded, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday. According to the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, another wounded man, a law enforcement officer, was wounded in Poltavka, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy shelled Huliaipole again. As a result of the artillery strike, a resident of the town was wounded, a residential building was partially destroyed, and fires broke out

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, over the past day, Russians fired 127 times at Zaporizhzhia region.

As noted in the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, 17 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region were under attack.

31 enemy UAVs attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanilivka, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka and Luhivske. 96 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Chervone, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Robotyne, Pyatikhatky, Stepove and other frontline towns and villages, the RMA said.

"A 67-year-old local resident was wounded as a result of the artillery strike on Huliaipole. In Poltavka, a 37-year-old law enforcement officer was wounded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

According to Fedorov, law enforcement officers continue to evacuate residents from the frontline areas, and over the past day two people - from Stepnohirsk and Huliaipole - decided to leave for a safe place.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 16 russian attack drones13.02.24, 06:34 • 42345 views

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
telegramTelegram
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
huliaipoleGulyaypole
poltavaPoltava

