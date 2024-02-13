Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region shelled by enemy at night, two wounded in the region, including a law enforcement officer

Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region was hit by enemy artillery overnight, and one man was reported wounded, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday. According to the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, another wounded man, a law enforcement officer, was wounded in Poltavka, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy shelled Huliaipole again. As a result of the artillery strike, a resident of the town was wounded, a residential building was partially destroyed, and fires broke out - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, over the past day, Russians fired 127 times at Zaporizhzhia region.

As noted in the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, 17 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region were under attack.

31 enemy UAVs attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanilivka, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka and Luhivske. 96 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Chervone, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Robotyne, Pyatikhatky, Stepove and other frontline towns and villages, the RMA said.

"A 67-year-old local resident was wounded as a result of the artillery strike on Huliaipole. In Poltavka, a 37-year-old law enforcement officer was wounded," the RMA reported on Telegram.

According to Fedorov, law enforcement officers continue to evacuate residents from the frontline areas, and over the past day two people - from Stepnohirsk and Huliaipole - decided to leave for a safe place.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 16 russian attack drones