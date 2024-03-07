$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13471 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 40010 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34974 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 194015 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177788 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172340 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218744 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248680 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154495 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371499 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Guerrillas discover russian military intelligence headquarters in Novorossiysk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21913 views

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES movement have discovered the location of the russian Armed Forces intelligence headquarters in Novorossiysk, which is heavily guarded, and are reconnoitering russian military facilities in the occupied territories, passing information to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Guerrillas discover russian military intelligence headquarters in Novorossiysk

Guerrillas have found the building of the intelligence headquarters of the russian Armed Forces in Novorossiysk. This was reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainian partisans continue to reconnoiter russian military facilities in Novorossiysk. 

Agents of our movement discovered a military facility located at 1 Herzen Street. According to preliminary information, it is now the intelligence headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces. It is noteworthy that this facility is closely guarded by many patrols and posts around it

- the post reads. 

The number of tanks on the station in occupied Evpatoria decreased, some of the equipment at the front - ATESH25.02.24, 15:08 • 22451 view

Guerrillas emphasize that they are conducting reconnaissance of russian military facilities and passing all information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. 

Recall

Guerrillas from the "ATESH" movement record the movement of goods throughout the temporarily occupied Crimea

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Atesh
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
