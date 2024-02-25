According to data of the military guerrilla movement "ATESH", the number of tanks at the station Tovarnaya in occupied Yevpatoria has significantly decreased. This reason, as indicated in the message, the deficit of heavy equipment in the failed offensive operations of the rf in the Zaporizhzhya direction, reports UNN.

The number of tanks at the Tovarnaya station in Yevpatoria has significantly decreased. Due to the shortage of heavy equipment in their failed offensive operations in the Zaporozhye direction, some of the standing tanks at the station have already gone to the front. - reports the organization in its Telegram channel.

It is also reported that ATESH agents were able to tamper with machinery in the city.

During the interruption of the equipment in the city, our agents managed to damage it and there is a very good chance that it will not go out into the field, and if it does, it will not come back. - Telegram "ATESH" informs.

According to partisan information, the Russian military has begun using Sochi's civilian airports to house army aircraft there.

