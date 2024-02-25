The number of tanks on the station in occupied Evpatoria decreased, some of the equipment at the front - ATESH

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43518 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 171550 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100861 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 347827 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283255 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207270 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241058 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253924 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160057 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372682 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 140763 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 109714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103508 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46392 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94364 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96128 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 171581 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 347861 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237084 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283273 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1942 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29996 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47648 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36423 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104718 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The number of tanks on the station in occupied Evpatoria decreased, some of the equipment at the front - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22451 views

The number of tanks at the station in occupied Evpatoria decreased as some equipment was sent to the front due to shortages during the unsuccessful Russian offensive operations in the Zaporozhye direction.

The number of tanks on the station in occupied Evpatoria decreased, some of the equipment at the front - ATESH

According to data of the military guerrilla movement "ATESH", the number of tanks at the station Tovarnaya in occupied Yevpatoria has significantly decreased. This reason, as indicated in the message, the deficit of heavy equipment in the failed offensive operations of the rf in the Zaporizhzhya direction, reports UNN.

The number of tanks at the Tovarnaya station in Yevpatoria has significantly decreased. Due to the shortage of heavy equipment in their failed offensive operations in the Zaporozhye direction, some of the standing tanks at the station have already gone to the front. 

- reports the organization in its Telegram channel.

It is also reported that ATESH agents were able to tamper with machinery in the city.

During the interruption of the equipment in the city, our agents managed to damage it and there is a very good chance that it will not go out into the field, and if it does, it will not come back.

 - Telegram "ATESH" informs.

Recall

According to partisan information, the Russian military has begun using Sochi's civilian airports to house army aircraft there.

Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia, Russian army strikes village in Zaporizhzhia district - RMA25.02.2024, 15:00 • 101225 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87