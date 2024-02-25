Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia, Russian army strikes village in Zaporizhzhia district - RMA

An explosion was heard today in Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops struck the village of Shyroke, Zaporizhzhia district, the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

"An explosion in Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov first wrote on Telegram.

"An enemy attack on the village of Shyroke, Zaporizhzhya district. More details later," Fedorov added.

Previously

Fedorov warned about the threat of ballistic missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia region and other regions of Ukraine where air alert has been declared.