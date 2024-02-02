Guerrillas detect 10 fighter jets on air defense systems kept by Russia at Saki airfield in Crimea

During the reconnaissance of the strategic airfield in Novofedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea, better known as the Saki airfield, guerrillas from the Atesh movement discovered about 10 enemy Su-30 fighters, as well as air defense sites. Atesh reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the airfield in Novofedorivka is one of the most strategically important facilities, as most Russian fighter jets take off from there for air attacks on Ukraine.

At the time of the reconnaissance, approximately 10 Su-30 fighters were spotted, which emphasizes the importance of the airport as a platform for air operations, as well as the location of air defense and radar of the Kasta-2E2 type, which indicates a high level of protection - the guerrillas said in a statement.

It is noted that this is only a small part of all the intelligence received by the guerrillas. All the information was passed to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

On the morning of February 1, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. It was loud in Saki and Nizhnegorsk district.