Group of enemy UAVs spotted over Black Sea in direction of Odesa region

A group of enemy UAVs was spotted from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Odesa region, a possible intensification of air defense activities was recorded in response to the threat of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles heading from the Black Sea toward Odesa region.

The head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, urged residents to stay in shelters.

