Grenade explosion in Zakarpattia village council: MP Batryn transferred to pre-trial detention center due to satisfactory health condition

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92137 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109465 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152216 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156069 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252099 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174542 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165741 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148387 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226807 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39517 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73799 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41900 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34797 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67345 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252099 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226807 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212774 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238488 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225210 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92137 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67345 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73799 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113280 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114163 views
Actual
Grenade explosion in Zakarpattia village council: MP Batryn transferred to pre-trial detention center due to satisfactory health condition

Grenade explosion in Zakarpattia village council: MP Batryn transferred to pre-trial detention center due to satisfactory health condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28389 views

MP Serhiy Batryn, suspected of detonating a grenade at a village council meeting in Zakarpattia region, which injured 26 people and killed two, was transferred from the hospital to a pre-trial detention center.

The state of health of MP Serhiy Batryn, suspected of detonating a grenade at a village council meeting in Zakarpattia region, which injured 26 people and killed two, allows him to be kept in a pre-trial detention center.

This was reported by the SBU office in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reported.

Details

The deputy who blew up grenades during a village council meeting in Zakarpattia has been transferred to the Zakarpattia Penitentiary Institution No. 9. Prior to that, the bomber was kept in a special ward of one of Uzhhorod's medical institutions under the supervision of doctors and law enforcement officers

- SBU reports. 

Law enforcers emphasize that Batryn's health condition allows him to be kept in custody.

Addendum Addendum

In Zakarpattia, on December 15, MP Serhiy Batryn of the Servant of the People party detonated grenades during a village council session, injuring 26 people. One of the victims later died in hospital from his injuries. On January 15, it became known that the number of people killed by grenades at the session had increased to two.  

The SBU launched an investigation into the explosion of combat grenades by a deputy in the village council building.  The SBU has served a notice of suspicion of terrorist act on a deputy of the Keretske village council in Zakarpattia region, Batryn.  

A court in Zakarpattia region imposed a pre-trial restraint on Batryn in the form of detention. In January 2024, the prosecutor's office reclassified the case of the grenade attack in the village council. It will now be investigated as a terrorist actthat led to the death of people.  

A forensic psychiatric examination has already been conducted and the results are available for MP Serhiy Batryn, who is a suspect in the grenade attack in Zakarpattia region during a meeting of a local council. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
uzhhorodUzhhorod

Contact us about advertising