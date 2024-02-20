Grenade explosion in Zakarpattia village council: MP Batryn transferred to pre-trial detention center due to satisfactory health condition

The state of health of MP Serhiy Batryn, suspected of detonating a grenade at a village council meeting in Zakarpattia region, which injured 26 people and killed two, allows him to be kept in a pre-trial detention center.

This was reported by the SBU office in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reported.

The deputy who blew up grenades during a village council meeting in Zakarpattia has been transferred to the Zakarpattia Penitentiary Institution No. 9. Prior to that, the bomber was kept in a special ward of one of Uzhhorod's medical institutions under the supervision of doctors and law enforcement officers - SBU reports.

Law enforcers emphasize that Batryn's health condition allows him to be kept in custody.

In Zakarpattia, on December 15, MP Serhiy Batryn of the Servant of the People party detonated grenades during a village council session, injuring 26 people. One of the victims later died in hospital from his injuries. On January 15, it became known that the number of people killed by grenades at the session had increased to two.

The SBU launched an investigation into the explosion of combat grenades by a deputy in the village council building. The SBU has served a notice of suspicion of terrorist act on a deputy of the Keretske village council in Zakarpattia region, Batryn.

A court in Zakarpattia region imposed a pre-trial restraint on Batryn in the form of detention. In January 2024, the prosecutor's office reclassified the case of the grenade attack in the village council. It will now be investigated as a terrorist actthat led to the death of people.

A forensic psychiatric examination has already been conducted and the results are available for MP Serhiy Batryn, who is a suspect in the grenade attack in Zakarpattia region during a meeting of a local council.