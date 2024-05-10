Government to allocate over UAH 500 million to the State Special Transport Service to help families of fallen soldiers

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 513.3 million to the Administration of the State Special Transport Service to provide one-time financial assistance to the families of fallen soldiers. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

UAH 513 million 300 thousand was allocated to the Ministry of Defense (for the Administration of the State Special Transport Service) to provide one-time financial assistance to the families of fallen servicemen of the State Special Transport Service - Melnychuk said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate almost UAH 750 million to the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense to implement measures to strengthen the state's defense capabilities.