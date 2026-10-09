Gold rose to $4,144, while silver climbed to $59.54 amid tensions between the US and Iran

$44.860.0850.160.48
ukenru
02:38 AM • 9808 views
Lithuania handed over critical equipment to Ukraine for restoring its energy infrastructure
01:17 AM • 13398 views
The Russians have recalled World War I technologies to protect oil refineries from Ukrainian drones – how effective is this
12:58 AM • 13089 views
The Ukrainian "Bebradron," with a range of up to 45 km, has received approval from the Ministry of Defense — what is known about the new strike UAV
12:16 AM • 10886 views
Exemplary punishment or justice – Russia will put its soldiers on trial for the execution of 7 civilians in Pokrovsk
11:58 PM • 10877 views
The world is preparing for a record-breaking El Niño – scientists have warned of extreme heat, floods and economic losses
11:38 PM • 9710 views
The European Parliament recognized Russia’s new State Duma as illegitimate and called on the EU to cease contacts with its deputies
10:56 PM • 9958 views
An oil slick formed off the coast of russia after the attack on the tanker — the Russians claimed there were no consequences
10:17 PM • 10142 views
Russia has confirmed that it is not currently planning talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war
October 8, 09:36 PM • 10124 views
"They struck our data centers, so we responded" – Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine attacked Yandex in Russia
October 8, 08:58 PM • 10402 views
Sandu responded on whether Moldova is ready for a new wave of refugees from Ukraine amid another winter during the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2m/s
83%
745mm
Popular news
The White House considers anyone who uses the term "artificial intelligence" an enemy - TrumpPhotoOctober 8, 06:25 PM • 13069 views
Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted that she had not read Michael Douglas's scandalous memoirs and explained whyOctober 8, 09:05 PM • 7108 views
Prince Harry revealed an unusual family rule that he and Meghan Markle follow for a happy marriage10:06 PM • 6710 views
Jennifer Lawrence called Kourtney Kardashian unbearable – the reality show star unexpectedly responded to the criticism11:06 PM • 5352 views
Kourtney Kardashian responded to rumors that Travis Barker is isolating her from her family12:05 AM • 5426 views
Publications
A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken awayOctober 8, 01:55 PM • 33635 views
She reimagined antiquity and changed the modern world: what is known about the 2026 Nobel Prize laureate in LiteraturePhotoOctober 8, 12:39 PM • 30044 views
Aviation industry representatives are preparing a draft tax consultation on aircraft leasing for the Ministry of Finance — UATA
Exclusive
October 8, 07:36 AM • 48747 views
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 73884 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 69611 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volker Türk
Marco Rubio
Prince Harry
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince Harry revealed how he became mentally and emotionally unwell after moving from the United Kingdom03:04 AM • 1424 views
Halle Berry’s daughter defended her mother following allegations of violence against her son02:05 AM • 2748 views
The "Game of Thrones" star revealed how the new Harry Potter series will surprise viewers01:06 AM • 3610 views
Disney is preparing an IMAX competitor and is in talks with Hollywood’s biggest film studios12:37 AM • 3928 views
Kourtney Kardashian responded to rumors that Travis Barker is isolating her from her family12:05 AM • 5450 views
Actual
Series
The New York Times
Film
Heating
Technology

Gold rose to $4,144, while silver climbed to $59.54 amid tensions between the US and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Gold rose, while silver is priced at $59.54 per ounce. The market is assessing risks in the Middle East and the Fed’s policy.

Gold rose to $4,144, while silver climbed to $59.54 amid tensions between the US and Iran

World gold prices stabilized after a slight increase the previous day. Investors are assessing the situation in the Middle East and the prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates. As of the morning of October 9, gold was priced at $4,144.05 per ounce. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

As of 8:00 a.m. Singapore time, gold had risen by 0.3%, recovering after reaching a two-month low at the beginning of the week.

Meanwhile, silver rose 0.6% to $59.54 per ounce. Platinum and palladium also posted slight gains.

What is affecting precious metal prices

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington does not plan to attack Iran before the midterm elections in November, citing "productive talks" with Tehran.

Gold rises amid a stronger dollar - what is the price per ounce05.10.26, 15:05 • 4862 views

At the same time, Iran has intensified attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining the risks of further increases in energy prices and inflation.

Expectations regarding Fed policy remain an additional market factor. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Alberto Musalem said that over the next 6–9 months, interest rates may need to be raised to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

Traders currently expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at the end of October. However, the prospect of further rate increases is restraining the rise in gold, which does not generate interest income.

The United States will not attack Iran until the November midterm congressional elections - Trump08.10.26, 20:01 • 3070 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Gold
Federal Reserve
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Singapore
United States
Iran