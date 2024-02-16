Germany is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 1.1 billion euros: what it will include

Germany is preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 1.1 billion euros, which will include howitzers, ammunition, air defense systems and missiles. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

We are preparing a new aid package. It is worth 1.1 billion euros. It will include 36 armored and wheeled howitzers from industrial stocks, 120 thousand pieces of military ammunition, 2 Skynex air defense systems, missiles for IRIS-T - Scholz said.

Addendum

For this year, Germany has earmarked €1.7 billion for military aid to Ukraine and another €6 billion in commitments for the following years.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedthat on February 16 he signed an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the parties' long-term security commitments, calling it a historic step.

