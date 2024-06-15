Germany delays 14th package of sanctions against Russia - EU diplomats

The European Union has not agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia due to Germany's objections. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

Officials from 27 EU countries spent more than a month discussing a package that includes a ban on transshipment of Russian LNG and a plan to hold EU operators liable for violations of sanctions by subsidiaries and partners in third countries.

The ambassadors were supposed to discuss and decide on this issue on Friday night, but the topic of sanctions was removed from the agenda at the last minute. The next meeting of the ambassadors will take place on Wednesday.

EU diplomats said that Germany has expressed reservations about the impact on its industry with regard to subsidiaries and partners in third countries.

In particular, Berlin believes that German small businesses will suffer if the measures are extended to non-dual-use products, such as chemicals or metalworking equipment.

AddendumAddendum

As part of the sanctions package, the EU has also banned ships that have contributed to Russia's military actions from visiting its ports.

This could include transportation of goods that generate significant revenue for Russia, goods or technologies used in the defense and security sector, or transportation of fuel outside the G7 price cap system.

NATO establishes headquarters for Ukraine mission in Germany