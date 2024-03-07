German Vice Chancellor calls on the US to increase aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
During his visit to Washington, D.C., German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on the United States to provide Ukraine with more financial assistance.
During his visit to the United States, German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy Robert Habeck called for more aid to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.
Details
Support for the country under attack by Russia "has to come from Europe, it has to come from the United States," Habeck said Wednesday evening (local time) in Washington. "That's why money has to be raised in the short term for artillery production, for military support and for rebuilding the country," he said.
Habeck expressed hope that "American politicians, as well as European politicians," would release the funds.
AddendumAddendum
Further aid to Ukraine from the US budget is currently being blocked in the US Congress.