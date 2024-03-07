German Vice Chancellor calls on the US to increase aid to Ukraine

During his visit to the United States, German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy Robert Habeck called for more aid to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.

Support for the country under attack by Russia "has to come from Europe, it has to come from the United States," Habeck said Wednesday evening (local time) in Washington. "That's why money has to be raised in the short term for artillery production, for military support and for rebuilding the country," he said.

Habeck expressed hope that "American politicians, as well as European politicians," would release the funds.

Further aid to Ukraine from the US budget is currently being blocked in the US Congress.