German development minister arrives in Kyiv to meet with Kubrakov, but he is dismissed

German Minister of Development Svenja Schulze arrived in Kyiv to meet with Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov. However, the meeting was canceled after it became known that Kubrakov had been dismissed by the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by the German edition of WELT, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze arrived in Kyiv today to meet with Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

However, upon arrival in Kyiv, it became known that Kubrakov had been released. It is noted that Schulze arrived in preparation for a conference on recovery to be held in Berlin on June 11 and 12.

"It's really bad news," Schulze said of Kubrakov's dismissal.

The publication emphasizes that Kubrakov, who was released, gave her a necklace with a white dove of peace, which she wore during her visits. Schulze also met with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Recall

The Ukrainian parliament voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, while Kubrakov and the Prime Minister were absent from the meeting.