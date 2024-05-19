German Defense Minister demands another 3.8 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius demands that his government provide an additional 3.8 billion euros for Ukraine. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

The German federal government is facing an urgent need to find additional billions of euros to support Ukraine. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the need for an additional 3.8 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine in the current fiscal year.

This year, Germany has already provided 7.1 billion euros in military aid to Kyiv. These funds are used to pay for military goods that Ukraine buys directly from industry, as well as to finance reorders of weapons that the Bundeswehr has handed over to the Ukrainian army.

Add

Almost all of the 7.1 billion allocated by Germany for Ukraine has been planned, with only 300 million left over for the purchase of new weapons or ammunition.

Germany to buy three HIMARS launchers for Ukraine from the US - Pistorius