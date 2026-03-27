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Georgia's birth rate falls to a 32-year historic low

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

In 2025, 37,867 children were born in Georgia, the lowest figure since 1993. Demographers attribute the decline to youth migration due to economic factors.

Georgia's birth rate falls to a 32-year historic low

In 2025, 37,867 children were born in Georgia, which is 1,616 fewer than the previous year. This figure is the lowest in the last 32 years, according to the National Statistics Office "Sakstat," UNN reports, citing "Novosti Georgia."

Details

The peak birth rate in the country was in 2014, when 60,635 children were born. Since then, the indicator has shown a downward trend almost every year.

Regionally, the largest number of newborns in 2025 was recorded in Tbilisi – 14,334. This was followed by Adjara (4,551), Kvemo Kartli (4,431), and Imereti (4,275). The fewest children were born in Racha-Lechkhumi and Lower Svaneti – 191.

In terms of birth order in families in 2025, 13,873 children were first-borns, 12,441 were second-borns, and 11,012 were third-borns and subsequent. All these indicators also decreased compared to 2024.

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Experts and demographers cite the migration of the reproductive population as one of the key reasons for the decline in birth rates in Georgia, linked to more attractive economic opportunities abroad — in particular, higher incomes, as well as better employment and education prospects. As a result, the country's elderly population is increasing, and the proportion of young people is decreasing. Against this background, in recent years, a situation has been recorded where mortality exceeds birth rates, exacerbating the overall demographic decline.

The "Georgian Dream" government acknowledges that the birth rate situation in the country is "very difficult," but attributes the cause not to economic factors, but to the "spread of liberal ideology," including gender policy and LGBT propaganda. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze recently stated that to solve the problem, it is "necessary to change people's worldview" in the country.

Antonina Tumanova

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