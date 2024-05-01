Georgian President calls on security forces to stop dispersing protesters in Tbilisi

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Georgian President calls on security forces to stop dispersing protesters in Tbilisi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25817 views

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has called on the Interior Ministry to stop using disproportionate force against peaceful protesters opposing the law on "foreign agents," condemning the violence during Holy Week.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has called on the country's Interior Ministry to stop dispersing peaceful protesters in Tbilisi. UNN reported with reference to Zurabishvili's statement on Facebook.

Details 

I appeal to the Minister of Internal Affairs to stop the use of disproportionate force and violence against young people who came with their bare hands

 - reads the statement of the President of Georgia. 

She also called on the Ombudsman to respond immediately to stop any unjustified and unlawful actions by the special forces.

It is clear that the action was peaceful, it did not pose any danger, there was no threat to order. It's a shame that you oppose young people when you declare your nationality, it's a shame that you appeal to your faith and start violence during Holy Week!

- Zurabishvili said .

In Georgia, police use tear gas against protesters against the law on "foreign agents"28.04.24, 23:14 • 27222 views

Addendum

Georgian police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets against demonstrators who gathered to protest the law on "foreign agents." At least 20 people were reported injured.

Recall

The Committee on Legal Affairs of the Georgian Parliament supported the draft law on foreign agents in the second reading. The meeting was held amid heated debates between the opposition and members of the parliamentary majority.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
tbilisiTbilisi
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

