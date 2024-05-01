Georgian President calls on security forces to stop dispersing protesters in Tbilisi

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has called on the country's Interior Ministry to stop dispersing peaceful protesters in Tbilisi. UNN reported with reference to Zurabishvili's statement on Facebook.

Details

I appeal to the Minister of Internal Affairs to stop the use of disproportionate force and violence against young people who came with their bare hands - reads the statement of the President of Georgia.

She also called on the Ombudsman to respond immediately to stop any unjustified and unlawful actions by the special forces.

It is clear that the action was peaceful, it did not pose any danger, there was no threat to order. It's a shame that you oppose young people when you declare your nationality, it's a shame that you appeal to your faith and start violence during Holy Week! - Zurabishvili said .

In Georgia, police use tear gas against protesters against the law on "foreign agents"

Addendum

Georgian police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets against demonstrators who gathered to protest the law on "foreign agents." At least 20 people were reported injured.

Recall

The Committee on Legal Affairs of the Georgian Parliament supported the draft law on foreign agents in the second reading. The meeting was held amid heated debates between the opposition and members of the parliamentary majority.