General staff: there were 120 clashes at the front. The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest

To date, there have been 120 military clashes. The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched four missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine (a total of six missiles) and 45 air strikes (a total of 71 kab dropped), used 407 kamikaze drones. He carried out more than 2,300 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkivske: the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions. The situation has not changed.

On Kupyansky: the number of military clashes increased to 14. the invaders attacked in the areas of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka, Berestovo and Peschanoe. 10 attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy, 4 are still ongoing.

On Limanskoye:, the total number of enemy assault operations has increased to 12. The Enemy is trying to displace the Ukrainian armed forces near Grekovka, Nevsky, Novosadovo and Serebryansky forests. 4 attacks were repelled by defenders, 8 clashes are currently ongoing.

On Seversky: 9 enemy assault operations were carried out near Verkhnekamenskoye, disputed, Razdolovka and Vydka, 1 attack is still ongoing.

On Kramatorsk: the invaders tried 12 times to oust the AFU units in the areas of the settlements of Kalinovka, Chasov Yar, Andreevka and Klishcheyevka. The aggressor does not give up trying to advance in Chasov Yar, where 4 military clashes are currently taking place.

On Toretsk: One clash continues, the situation is under the control of the Defense Forces. Four enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders.

On Pokrovsky: the forces of the terrorist state tried to break in in the areas of the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo, Yevgenyevka, Sokol and Novoselovka Pervaya. The aggressor remains most active from Ocheretnoye, where two-thirds of the fighting took place, and currently the enemy's assault operations are continuing. A total of 36 attacks took place in this direction.

On Kurakhovsky: the enemy is trying to break into our battle formations near Karlovka, Krasnogorovka, Nevelsky, Georgievka, Konstantinovka and Praskoveyevka. Of the 11 enemy attacks, seven are repelled without success for the enemy, and the fighting continues.

On Orekhovsky: the enemy's attempts to attack our defenders in the area of Malaya Tokmachka were unsuccessful.

On Pridneprovsky: invaders on the Left-Bank part of the Dnieper direction. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled 7 attacks of the invaders, so the loss of positions and territories was not allowed.

