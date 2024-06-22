$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90106 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100994 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118374 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188554 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143036 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368909 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181713 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149614 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197903 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

General staff: there were 120 clashes at the front. The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41167 views

To date, there have been 120 military clashes. The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction. The situation in the areas of military operations is difficult, however, under the control of our defenders.

General staff: there were 120 clashes at the front. The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest

To date, there have been 120 military clashes. The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched four missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine (a total of six missiles) and 45 air strikes (a total of 71 kab dropped), used 407 kamikaze drones. He carried out more than 2,300 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkivske: the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions. The situation has not changed.

On Kupyansky: the number of military clashes increased to 14. the invaders attacked in the areas of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka, Berestovo and Peschanoe. 10 attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy, 4 are still ongoing.

On Limanskoye:, the total number of enemy assault operations has increased to 12. The Enemy is trying to displace the Ukrainian armed forces near Grekovka, Nevsky, Novosadovo and Serebryansky forests. 4 attacks were repelled by defenders, 8 clashes are currently ongoing.

On Seversky: 9 enemy assault operations were carried out near Verkhnekamenskoye, disputed, Razdolovka and Vydka, 1 attack is still ongoing.

On Kramatorsk: the invaders tried 12 times to oust the AFU units in the areas of the settlements of Kalinovka, Chasov Yar, Andreevka and Klishcheyevka. The aggressor does not give up trying to advance in Chasov Yar, where 4 military clashes are currently taking place.

On Toretsk: One clash continues, the situation is under the control of the Defense Forces. Four enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders.

On Pokrovsky: the forces of the terrorist state tried to break in in the areas of the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo, Yevgenyevka, Sokol and Novoselovka Pervaya. The aggressor remains most active from Ocheretnoye, where two-thirds of the fighting took place, and currently the enemy's assault operations are continuing. A total of 36 attacks took place in this direction.

On Kurakhovsky: the enemy is trying to break into our battle formations near Karlovka, Krasnogorovka, Nevelsky, Georgievka, Konstantinovka and Praskoveyevka. Of the 11 enemy attacks, seven are repelled without success for the enemy, and the fighting continues.

On Orekhovsky: the enemy's attempts to attack our defenders in the area of Malaya Tokmachka were unsuccessful.

On Pridneprovsky: invaders on the Left-Bank part of the Dnieper direction. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled 7 attacks of the invaders, so the loss of positions and territories was not allowed.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of military clashes increased to 99, the enemy used GABs in Toretsk21.06.24, 20:12 • 22353 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
