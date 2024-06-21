General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of military clashes increased to 99, the enemy used GABs in Toretsk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90006 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100843 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118277 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188495 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232926 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143006 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368893 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181710 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149613 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197901 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90006 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84674 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100843 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98714 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118277 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 462 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3896 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11492 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17191 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of military clashes increased to 99, the enemy used GABs in Toretsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22353 views

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 99, and the most tense situation has developed in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy made 31 attempts to improve their positions.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of military clashes increased to 99, the enemy used GABs in Toretsk

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 99. in the Toretsk direction, three out of five clashes continue today.  this is stated in the summary of the General Staff at 19:00, Reports UNN

"Since the beginning of the day, the total number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 99. The Invaders continue to use aviation, in particular GABs, and attack in several directions, especially actively in Pokrovsky. The Defense Forces hold the lines and take all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of our defense," the report says.

In the Kupyansky direction fighting is taking place in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Novoselovka, Peschanoe, Sinkovka and Berestovo. Now there are five clashes going on here. In just one day, there are already 13 attempts by the invaders to approach our positions in the Kupyansky direction.

In the Limansky direction the enemy attacks in the areas of Grekovka, Nevsky, Serebryansky forest and Novosadovo. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have already been 10 collisions in this direction.

In the Toretsk direction, three out of five clashes continue today. The enemy used GABs on the city of Toretsk. According to preliminary information, the enemy has lost 40 servicemen in this direction since the beginning of the day. The artillery installation and one tank were damaged.

The hottest in the Pokrovsky direction. Almost a third of all clashes at the front took place here. Fighting continues in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novoaleksandrovka and Sokol. Now the enemy has made 31 attempts to improve their positions.

In the Kurakhovsky direction there are two clashes in the Krasnogorovka area.

In the Novopavlovsky direction fighting is underway in the areas of Vodiane and Staromayorsk.

In the Dnieper direction the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenders near Krynok for the third time today. The battle continues. Our defenders hold their positions.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks has increased to 96, the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction20.06.24, 19:19 • 20557 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31