General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of military clashes increased to 99, the enemy used GABs in Toretsk

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 99. in the Toretsk direction, three out of five clashes continue today. this is stated in the summary of the General Staff at 19:00, Reports UNN.

The Invaders continue to use aviation, in particular GABs, and attack in several directions, especially actively in Pokrovsky. The Defense Forces hold the lines and take all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of our defense

In the Kupyansky direction fighting is taking place in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Novoselovka, Peschanoe, Sinkovka and Berestovo. Now there are five clashes going on here. In just one day, there are already 13 attempts by the invaders to approach our positions in the Kupyansky direction.

In the Limansky direction the enemy attacks in the areas of Grekovka, Nevsky, Serebryansky forest and Novosadovo. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have already been 10 collisions in this direction.

In the Toretsk direction, three out of five clashes continue today. The enemy used GABs on the city of Toretsk. According to preliminary information, the enemy has lost 40 servicemen in this direction since the beginning of the day. The artillery installation and one tank were damaged.

The hottest in the Pokrovsky direction. Almost a third of all clashes at the front took place here. Fighting continues in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novoaleksandrovka and Sokol. Now the enemy has made 31 attempts to improve their positions.

In the Kurakhovsky direction there are two clashes in the Krasnogorovka area.

In the Novopavlovsky direction fighting is underway in the areas of Vodiane and Staromayorsk.

In the Dnieper direction the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenders near Krynok for the third time today. The battle continues. Our defenders hold their positions.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

