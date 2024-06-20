General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks has increased to 96, the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks has increased to 96, the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv

According to the General Staff, fighting is currently underway in the Pokrovsky direction in 14 locations, in particular in the areas of Sokol, Vozdvizhenka and Novoaleksandrovka. The direction remains the hottest.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks has increased to 96, the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction

The number of enemy attacks along the entire length of the front has increased to 96 since the beginning of the day. the Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest - there are currently battles in 14 locations. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff at 19:00, reports UNN.

"The total number of enemy attacks along the entire length of the front since the beginning of the day is 96. now the enemy continues to use aviation and attack in several directions. Ukrainian defenders are on the defensive," the General Staff said.

In the Kharkiv direction during the day, the invaders have already dropped six cubic meters from the territory of the Russian Federation, from the directions of Belgorod and Shebekin in the Belgorod region. The districts of Volchansk, Neskuchny and Liptsev were bombed. The enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations today in Volchansk and near Tikhy.

Previously, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy lost 59 people killed and wounded today. Several other invaders surrendered, choosing life over senseless death.

In the Pokrovsky direction now fighting continues in 14 locations, in particular in the areas of Sokol, Vozdvizhenka and Novoaleksandrovka. The direction remains the hottest. The enemy also uses aviation. Enemy Kabami attacked Yevgenyevka, Volchye and Novaya Poltavka today. The total number of enemy attacks per day increased to 34.

"Our defenders are holding back the invaders, causing significant losses. According to preliminary information, during the current day, the invaders lost 295 people in this direction, 99 of them irrevocably. Three armored combat vehicles, two guns, a unit of special equipment and a ground control station for UAVs were destroyed. Three armored vehicles and four enemy artillery systems were damaged," the report says.

In the afternoon, two new unsuccessful attempts of the enemy to attack increased in the Kurakhovsky and Pridneprovsky directions. At the latter stage, Russian terrorists also dropped six guided aerial bombs – the areas of Novotyaginka, Ivanovka and Nikolaevka were affected.

"The situation has not changed significantly in other areas," the General Staff concluded.

85 battles at the front, the enemy continues to be active in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff20.06.24, 16:49 • 31098 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
