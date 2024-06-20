The number of enemy attacks along the entire length of the front has increased to 96 since the beginning of the day. the Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest - there are currently battles in 14 locations. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff at 19:00, reports UNN.

"The total number of enemy attacks along the entire length of the front since the beginning of the day is 96. now the enemy continues to use aviation and attack in several directions. Ukrainian defenders are on the defensive," the General Staff said.

In the Kharkiv direction during the day, the invaders have already dropped six cubic meters from the territory of the Russian Federation, from the directions of Belgorod and Shebekin in the Belgorod region. The districts of Volchansk, Neskuchny and Liptsev were bombed. The enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations today in Volchansk and near Tikhy.

Previously, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy lost 59 people killed and wounded today. Several other invaders surrendered, choosing life over senseless death.

In the Pokrovsky direction now fighting continues in 14 locations, in particular in the areas of Sokol, Vozdvizhenka and Novoaleksandrovka. The direction remains the hottest. The enemy also uses aviation. Enemy Kabami attacked Yevgenyevka, Volchye and Novaya Poltavka today. The total number of enemy attacks per day increased to 34.

"Our defenders are holding back the invaders, causing significant losses. According to preliminary information, during the current day, the invaders lost 295 people in this direction, 99 of them irrevocably. Three armored combat vehicles, two guns, a unit of special equipment and a ground control station for UAVs were destroyed. Three armored vehicles and four enemy artillery systems were damaged," the report says.

In the afternoon, two new unsuccessful attempts of the enemy to attack increased in the Kurakhovsky and Pridneprovsky directions. At the latter stage, Russian terrorists also dropped six guided aerial bombs – the areas of Novotyaginka, Ivanovka and Nikolaevka were affected.

"The situation has not changed significantly in other areas," the General Staff concluded.

