General staff: there were 100 military clashes in a day, the situation remains tense in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71207 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139188 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144282 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238277 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171544 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163518 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147825 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219256 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205840 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68209 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109840 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51159 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105578 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 48980 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238278 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219256 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205840 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231918 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219115 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6482 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14713 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105585 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109844 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158342 views
Actual
General staff: there were 100 military clashes in a day, the situation remains tense in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions

General staff: there were 100 military clashes in a day, the situation remains tense in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57707 views

During the day, the enemy launched numerous missile, air and unmanned strikes on the territory of Ukraine, while Ukrainian troops repelled several enemy attacks on several fronts.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 100 military clashes. The situation in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions remains the hottest. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched one massive missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using 19 missiles of various types, two missile strikes (using three missiles), 52 air strikes (including 74 Kabami), used 554 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 2,980 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkivske: there were 2 military clashes. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled an enemy attempt to advance in the area of the village of Staritsa.

On Kupyansky: the enemy tried 9 times to push the defenders out of their positions. However, the Ukrainian forces repelled 6 assault actions of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Petropavlovsk, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Myasozharovka and Druzholyubovka. Consequently, there were no losses of positions, the situation is controlled. Fighting continues near Druzholyovka, Andreevka and Ivanovka.

On Limanskoye: Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attempt to attack positions in the Serebryansky forest. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

On Seversky: 11 attacks of a terrorist country were recorded. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled 8 enemy assault actions in the areas of Belogorovka and Razdolovka. No losses of positions were allowed.

On Kramatorsk: there were 9 military clashes. The Defenders of Ukraine repelled 8 attempts by the russian invaders to attack near the settlements of Kalinovka, Belogorovka, Klishcheyevka, Andreevka and Chasov Yar. The situation is tense.

On Toretsk: the enemy's attack from Zaitseve in the direction of Kurdyumovka was repulsed, no losses of positions were allowed.

On Pokrovsky: the invaders made 21 attempts to push the defenders back from their positions. 9 enemy attacks from the area of the settlement of Ocheretino were not successful. In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces repelled 8 assaults near Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya, Yasnobrodivka and Umansky. Two military clashes continue near Sokol and Ocheretny.

On Kurakhovsky: there were 21 enemy attacks, of which 17 assault operations were successfully repelled near Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Novomikhailovka and Vodiane. At the same time, the enemy does not give up trying to push through our defensive lines in the area of Krasnogorovka, where 4 more military clashes are taking place. The situation is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On Vremovsky: there were 5 military clashes, 4 of which were repulsed in the areas of Urozhayny and Staromayorsky. However, another attack continues to be repelled near Urozhaynoye. The situation is under control.

On Orekhovsky: 5 attacks of the invaders were recorded, where The Defenders repelled two in the area of Malaya Tokmachka. Now there are battles in the areas of the settlements of Maly Shcherbaki and Novoandrievka. The situation is tense. Ukrainians are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

On Pridneprovsky: 8 enemy attempts to push back Ukrainian units on bridgeheads on the Left Bank of the Dnieper, near Krynok, were repulsed. The situation is under control.

General staff: since the beginning of the day, 84 military clashes have taken place at the front, the lion's share - in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions30.05.24, 20:56 • 28555 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
toretskToretsk
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising