General Staff: the number of clashes at the front has increased to 58, half of them are still ongoing

As of 13: 00 on June 20, the number of battles at the front has increased to 58, half of them continue almost along the entire line. it is hottest in the Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk directions. the Ukrainian military is holding back enemy attacks. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff, Reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the number of military clashes has already increased to 58. currently, half of them continue almost along the entire front line. The invaders are most active in the Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk directions. Defense Forces deter enemy attacks - the message says.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the directions is as follows:

On Kupyansky direction currently, seven military clashes continue in the areas of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka and Peschany. Two enemy assault actions have already been repulsed.

In the Limansky direction, Our Defenders harshly stopped the enemy in the Nevsky district. Near Sergeyevka, the invaders continue to attack.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts near Kalinovka and Chasovy Yar. Seven attempts to push our units out of their positions failed. Six clashes continue near Klishcheyevka, Novy, Toretsk and Ivanovo.

In the Pokrovsky direction , the aggressor maintains a high intensity of assault operations. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already tried 19 times to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Alexandropol, Sokol, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo and Novoselovka Pervaya. Ukrainian soldiers have successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks, and eight are still ongoing. The most active enemy is near Novoaleksandrovka.

In the Kurakhovsky direction , the Defense Forces have already repelled eight offensive actions of Russian troops. near Krasnogorovka and Praskoveyevka, three clashes are still ongoing.

"The situation in other areas has not changed significantly. Our soldiers are ready to break the enemy's offensive plans," the General Staff stressed.

About 8 Russian strike brigades oppose Defense Forces in Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - Voloshin