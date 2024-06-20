$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11698 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 122769 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126532 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 141086 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200885 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240214 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148293 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370191 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182624 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149821 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

General Staff: the number of clashes at the front has increased to 58, half of them are still ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24537 views

The number of military clashes at the front has increased to 58, and half of them are still ongoing almost along the entire front line, with the fiercest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk directions, where Ukrainian troops are holding back enemy attacks.

General Staff: the number of clashes at the front has increased to 58, half of them are still ongoing

As of 13: 00 on June 20, the number of battles at the front  has increased to 58,  half of them continue almost along the entire line.  it is hottest in the Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk directions. the Ukrainian military is holding back enemy attacks. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff, Reports UNN

Since the beginning of the day, the number of military clashes has already increased to 58. currently, half of them continue almost along the entire front line. The invaders are most active in the Pokrovsky and Kramatorsk directions. Defense Forces deter enemy attacks

- the message says. 

According to the General Staff, the situation in the directions is as follows: 

On Kupyansky direction currently, seven military clashes continue in the areas of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka and Peschany. Two enemy assault actions have already been repulsed.

In the Limansky direction, Our Defenders harshly stopped the enemy in the Nevsky district. Near Sergeyevka, the invaders continue to attack.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts near Kalinovka and Chasovy Yar. Seven attempts to push our units out of their positions failed. Six clashes continue near Klishcheyevka, Novy, Toretsk and Ivanovo.

In the Pokrovsky direction , the aggressor maintains a high intensity of assault operations. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already tried 19 times to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Alexandropol, Sokol, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo and Novoselovka Pervaya. Ukrainian soldiers have successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks, and eight are still ongoing. The most active enemy is near Novoaleksandrovka.

In the Kurakhovsky direction , the Defense Forces have already repelled eight offensive actions of Russian troops. near Krasnogorovka and Praskoveyevka, three clashes are still ongoing.

"The situation in other areas has not changed significantly. Our soldiers are ready to break the enemy's offensive plans," the General Staff stressed.

About 8 Russian strike brigades oppose Defense Forces in Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - Voloshin20.06.24, 13:45 • 20651 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

