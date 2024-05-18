General Staff: 22 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, 8 of them are still ongoing

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71395 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105244 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148226 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152449 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249005 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173800 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165103 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225163 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102273 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42301 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37102 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55469 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49377 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249005 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211342 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237125 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223983 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71395 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49377 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55469 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112635 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113559 views
General Staff: 22 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, 8 of them are still ongoing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55669 views

Since the beginning of the day, 22 combat engagements have taken place, 8 of them are ongoing, with Russian occupants firing one missile attack, using 25 kamikaze drones and firing 547 times at Ukrainian troops' positions.

Since the beginning of the day, 22 combat engagements took place, eight of which are ongoing. The Russian occupiers launched one missile attack, used 25 kamikaze drones and fired 547 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The General Staff provides information as of 11:30 a.m. on May 18.

Over the past day, a total of 116 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. According to the updated information, the enemy launched 65 air strikes with the use of 91 combat aircraft, used 13 missiles against us, employed 46 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" and "Lancet" types, and fired 4,072 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 143 times from multiple launch rocket systems,

- the statement said.

In addition, over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 19 areas of personnel concentration and one enemy radar station.

The General Staff reports that over the past day, the total combat losses of the Russian invaders, irreversible and sanitary, amounted to 1210 people. The enemy also lost 13 tanks, 43 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, one air defense system, one Su-25 aircraft, 35 tactical UAVs, three missiles, 65 vehicles and six pieces of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the day, 22 combat engagements took place, eight of which are ongoing. Moreover, Russian occupants launched one missile attack, used 25 kamikaze drones, and fired 547 times at the positions of our troops,

- the statement said.

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue assault operations in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Terny - General Staff5/18/24, 1:18 PM • 23558 views

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
sukhyi-su-25Su-25

