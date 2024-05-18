General Staff: 22 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, 8 of them are still ongoing

Since the beginning of the day, 22 combat engagements took place, eight of which are ongoing. The Russian occupiers launched one missile attack, used 25 kamikaze drones and fired 547 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The General Staff provides information as of 11:30 a.m. on May 18.

Over the past day, a total of 116 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. According to the updated information, the enemy launched 65 air strikes with the use of 91 combat aircraft, used 13 missiles against us, employed 46 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" and "Lancet" types, and fired 4,072 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 143 times from multiple launch rocket systems, - the statement said.

In addition, over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 19 areas of personnel concentration and one enemy radar station.

The General Staff reports that over the past day, the total combat losses of the Russian invaders, irreversible and sanitary, amounted to 1210 people. The enemy also lost 13 tanks, 43 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, one air defense system, one Su-25 aircraft, 35 tactical UAVs, three missiles, 65 vehicles and six pieces of special equipment.

