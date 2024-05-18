Ukrainian Defense Forces continue assault operations in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Terny - General Staff

The Ukrainian military is trying to push back the Russian occupiers in the direction of Hlyboke in the Kharkiv region. Defense forces continue assault operations in the areas of Sinkivka and Terny, and have partial success in some areas. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Thus, the General Staff provides information as of 11:30 a.m. on May 18.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two attacks on our positions in the areas of Liptsy and Vovchansk. They are not successful. Our defenders are trying to push the enemy back in the direction of Hlyboke, - the statement said.

It is reported that over the current day, the aggressor's losses in this area amounted to 19 men and 10 pieces of military equipment. Over the past day, the enemy lost up to 200 men and 42 pieces of military equipment in this area.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Berestove. The situation is under control. Defense forces continue assault operations in the areas of Sinkivka and Terny, and have partial success in some areas, - the statement said.

Addendum

The head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleh Syniehubov , reportedthat the Ukrainian military continues to hold back Russians who are trying to advance along the Lipetsk direction in the Kharkiv region, but they are not having any success there.