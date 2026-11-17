During the day on November 16, 133 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile strike, carried out 57 air strikes, and dropped 165 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 6,262 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 1,803 shellings of populated areas and the positions of our troops - the report stated.

Situation by direction

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place from the beginning of the day; the occupiers carried out one air strike, dropped two guided aerial bombs, and shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas 16 times, one of them using a multiple-launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units twice in the direction of the settlement of Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the occupiers did not conduct assault operations. Four attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near Zarichne and toward the settlement of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance toward Ozerne and Mykolaivka.

Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once toward Popasna. In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka.

The enemy carried out thirteen attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Toretsk, Vilne, Dobropillia, Svitle, Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Hruzke, Myrne, and Serhiivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 54 occupiers were killed and 14 wounded here today; six vehicles, five special-purpose assets, two UAV command posts, and 39 enemy shelters were destroyed. Eight vehicles, two guns, one special-purpose asset, four UAV command posts, 96 enemy shelters, and a fuel and lubricants depot were damaged. A total of 332 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed - the military reported.

No assault operations were recorded in the Oleksandrivka direction.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks toward the settlements of Ternuvate, Dolynka, and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro River directions, the occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

"There have been no significant changes in the situation in the other directions," the General Staff added.

Reminder

More than 2,200 km of Ukraine’s frontline roads have already been equipped with anti-drone nets to protect vehicles from Russian attacks and ensure movement along important logistical routes.

Kellogg proposed a possible scenario for a ceasefire in Ukraine along the current front line