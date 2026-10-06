General Staff: 118 combat engagements took place at the front over the past day, with the fiercest fighting near Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk

Over the course of October 5, 118 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN, citing the update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 57 air strikes, dropped 183 guided aerial bombs, additionally deployed 6,014 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out 1,780 shellings of populated areas and our troops’ positions.

Situation by direction

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers launched three air strikes using seven KAB guided aerial bombs and carried out 41 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas, five of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units twice in the areas of the populated areas of Izbytske and Ternova.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made five attempts to improve its positions, conducting assault operations toward Radkivka and Dovhenke. Four attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled on the Lyman direction in the areas of the populated areas of Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Derylove.

On the Sloviansk direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

"Some of the priority targets" - General Staff reveals the geography of the latest strikes against the occupiers

On the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of the populated area of Tykhonivka.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy assaults: in the area of the populated area of Kostiantynivka and toward Popasne, Illinivka, Osykove, Raiske, Rusynyi Yar, Vilne, and Kucherevyi Yar.

The enemy carried out 15 attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Svitle, Novohryshyne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 40 occupiers were eliminated here today and 14 wounded; four vehicles, an enemy electronic warfare system, nine special-purpose pieces of equipment, an unmanned aerial vehicle command post, one ammunition depot, two fuel and lubricant depots, and one shelter used by the occupiers were destroyed. Three vehicles, a gun, two special-purpose pieces of equipment, 12 UAV command posts, and 45 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 199 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed — the update says.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near the populated areas of Uspishne, Rizdvianka, and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attempted to improve their position, attacking once toward Pavlivka.

On the Dnieper direction, the occupiers did not conduct any assault operations.

"There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions," the General Staff added.

Previously reported

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in September, russia did not capture 1,301 sq km, but lost up to 175.18 sq km of territory. The Kremlin’s statements were called part of cognitive warfare.

Defense Forces continue to “take out” Russian drone bases and air defense - General Staff revealed the details