G7 is too divided on easing tensions in the Middle East - former EU ambassador

The diplomatic efforts made by the G7 members have not led to concrete results. This point of view was expressed on the sidelines of the G7 meeting by former EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States Luigi Narbone.

Despite good intentions, diplomatic efforts at the international level are not enough to end the fighting. According to Luigi Narbone, former EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, there are differences between member states on this issue.

The EU not only does not have a unified position on this issue, but also does not have a position that takes into account European interests - Narbonne said in an interview with Euronews.

He also emphasized that “a larger regional war could have serious consequences for the EU and the European continent.

According to Narbonne, resolving the crisis is crucial for Europe.

This is directly related to migration flows, when people flee from war-affected regions,” said the former ambassador.

