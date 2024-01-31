Further consolidation is important: Zelensky on the European Council meeting at the level of leaders

Ukraine is preparing for tomorrow's European Council meeting at the level of leaders. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address and added that further consolidation would be important, UNN reports.

We are preparing for the European Council meeting at the level of leaders. This is tomorrow. It will be important to express gratitude to all our partners and further consolidate to make this year work for Ukraine and the whole of Europe. Let's set priorities. - Zelensky said.

Addendum Addendum

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Peter Fiala discussed consolidation of efforts on the eve of the European Council meeting.