Frost on the snow-covered Pip Ivan mountain in the Carpathians

On the morning of October 1, it is calm and cold on the snow-covered Pip Ivan Chornohirsky mountain in the Carpathians, UNN writes, citing the Chornohirsky Mountain Search and Rescue post on Facebook.

As of 8:00 a.m. on October 1, it is reportedly cloudy, calm, and -1°C on Mount Pip Ivan, one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians, on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.

On September 30, the first snow of the season was recorded in the Carpathians.

