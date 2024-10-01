Frost on the snow-covered Pip Ivan mountain in the Carpathians
Kyiv • UNN
On the top of Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky in the Carpathians, it was calm and freezing in the morning on October 1. It is one of the highest peaks in the Ukrainian Carpathians on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.
On the morning of October 1, it is calm and cold on the snow-covered Pip Ivan Chornohirsky mountain in the Carpathians, UNN writes, citing the Chornohirsky Mountain Search and Rescue post on Facebook.
Details
As of 8:00 a.m. on October 1, it is reportedly cloudy, calm, and -1°C on Mount Pip Ivan, one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians, on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.
Recall
On September 30, the first snow of the season was recorded in the Carpathians.
“Winter has crossed the border with Romania": SBGS showed photos of the snow-covered border30.09.24, 16:36 • 11655 views