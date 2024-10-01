Frost on the snow-covered Pip Ivan mountain in the Carpathians

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70843 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103928 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167710 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138213 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143360 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139128 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182517 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173034 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100518 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110197 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112307 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50567 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57169 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167710 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182517 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173034 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200415 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189323 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142008 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142042 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146747 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138158 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155034 views
Frost on the snow-covered Pip Ivan mountain in the Carpathians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11516 views

On the top of Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky in the Carpathians, it was calm and freezing in the morning on October 1. It is one of the highest peaks in the Ukrainian Carpathians on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.

On the morning of October 1, it is calm and cold on the snow-covered Pip Ivan Chornohirsky mountain in the Carpathians, UNN writes, citing the Chornohirsky Mountain Search and Rescue post on Facebook.

Details

As of 8:00 a.m. on October 1, it is reportedly cloudy, calm, and -1°C on Mount Pip Ivan, one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians, on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.

Recall

On September 30, the first snow of the season was recorded in the Carpathians.

“Winter has crossed the border with Romania": SBGS showed photos of the snow-covered border30.09.24, 16:36 • 11655 views

Julia Shramko

Society
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
romaniaRomania

