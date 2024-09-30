“Winter has crossed the border with Romania": SBGS showed photos of the snow-covered border
Kyiv • UNN
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported the arrival of winter on the border with Romania. The agency published photos of the snow-covered border area, demonstrating the winter conditions in the region.
Details
"Winter has already crossed the border with Romania," the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram, showing a photo of the snowy border.
Recall
The first snow has fallen on Mount Pip Ivan in the Carpathians in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Rescuers filmed the snow-covered mountains and urge tourists to postpone hiking until weather conditions improve.
