“Winter has crossed the border with Romania": SBGS showed photos of the snow-covered border

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine published photos of the snow-covered border near Romania, UNN reports.

Details

"Winter has already crossed the border with Romania," the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram, showing a photo of the snowy border.

Recall

The first snow has fallen on Mount Pip Ivan in the Carpathians in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Rescuers filmed the snow-covered mountains and urge tourists to postpone hiking until weather conditions improve.

