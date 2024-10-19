Frost and fog: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Mostly dry weather with fog in the west is expected in Ukraine today. At night, there will be severe frosts in a number of regions, during the day the temperature will be 7-16° Celsius, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.
According to weather forecasters, October 19 will be without precipitation, with light rain only in the southeastern part. At night and in the morning, there will be fog in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions.
Wind is northeast, southeast in the western regions, 5-10 m/s.
At night, in the western, northern, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Odesa regions, there will be severe frosts in the air of 0-5°, in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv regions, frosts on the soil surface of 0-3°, in the rest of the territory the temperature will be 1-6° Celsius; during the day, 7-12° Celsius, in Transcarpathia 11-16°.
Weather forecast for the Kyiv region
No precipitation. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Severe frosts at night 0-5°, daytime temperature 7-12° Celsius.