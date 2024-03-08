$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12944 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 37799 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33887 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 191601 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176038 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171746 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218361 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248598 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154403 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371476 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

French troops are preparing for a high-intensity conflict in Europe and are training on Ukrainian scenarios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 53127 views

French troops are training intensively to fight a high-intensity war against a formidable foe like Russia, combining infantry, armored vehicles, artillery and new technologies such as drones to avoid costly frontal attacks and achieve the combat effectiveness of combined arms units.

French troops are preparing for a high-intensity conflict in Europe and are training on Ukrainian scenarios

French troops are preparing for a high-intensity conflict in Europe against an enemy that can match their firepower. POLITICO writes about the training and UNN reports.

The world has shown its true nature: unstable, dangerous, and not everyone is a friend. We are preparing for a culture of anxiety, of being ready at a moment's notice. CENTAC is the only place [in France] where you can see what war is like. 

- Axel Denny said in a comment to the publication.

Details

Colonel Axel Denis, who runs the Combat Training Center (CENTAC) in Mailles-les-Camps in eastern France, emphasized that the war in Ukraine, now in its third year, has brought security back to the forefront of the continent.

The CENTAC training camp covers an area of 120 square kilometers and is considered unique in France. The conditions here are as close as possible to a real battlefield. The sound, heat, and light of artillery fire are recreated, while fake mines are scattered everywhere and radio communications can be interrupted without warning. It is the only place where the different units of the French army - infantry, armor, artillery, and engineers - which are usually scattered across the country, can train together. It's also the only place where two dozen Leclerc tanks are available year-round.

French defense companies to produce weapons in Ukraine08.03.24, 11:13 • 22368 views

French officers do not name potential enemies, but the exercise is aimed at preparing troops to deal with an enemy like Russia. After decades of military operations in Africa, France is increasingly focusing on Europe's eastern flank, and its armed forces must be credible, Army Chief General Pierre Schill said in January. By 2027, the French army aims to deploy one division of about 25,000 soldiers in 30 days.

We are not in the same situation as Ukraine, but we are part of a coalition, and this is accompanied by obligations... The notion of trust in collective defense, especially in NATO, is important. 

- The military emphasized.

The French military is training in scenarios that have already taken place in Ukraine. According to CENTAC officers, the main lesson for Ukraine is to avoid frontal attacks, which lead to huge losses and cannot drive back the enemy.

Instead, infantry, armor, engineers, and artillery, integrated with new technologies such as drones that transmit information to troops and provide lethal force on the battlefield, must work seamlessly together.

The war in Ukraine has reinforced the importance of combined arms combat. This is the only way to fight.

- said Lieutenant Colonel Vincent.

Vincent is the head of the camp's coordination and management department. His name is withheld for security reasons. Armies that are unable to combine tanks, artillery and infantry are at enormous risk, as both sides in the war in Ukraine have demonstrated.

The French military officer noted that due to the lack of coordination in both the Ukrainian and Russian troops, neither side was able to break through the well-prepared defenses that currently dominate the 1,000-kilometer front line.

The Russian armed forces are insufficiently trained and resourced for general armament.

 - stated the US Army Association.

This has forced Moscow to rely on costly human wave attacks rather than quick wins.

Guillaume Ansel, a former French military officer, is convinced that Ukraine has not mastered this approach either, and this has led to the current impasse.

Zelenskyy: The war on the "ground" has reached a deadlock because there were delays in equipment05.02.24, 10:00 • 40404 views

Therefore, Western troops are now learning how to prevent such situations and how to get out of them.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

