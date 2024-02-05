Zelenskyy: The war on the "ground" has reached a deadlock because there were delays in equipment

In an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the ground war has reached a deadlock due to delays in the supply of equipment to Ukraine from its partners, UNN reports.

As for the war on the ground, the situation has reached a dead end, this is a fact, because there were delays in equipment, and delays mean mistakes - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is at war with terrorists who have one of the largest armies in the world, and the need to introduce modern technical means.

In addition, the President noted that naval operations have brought positive results.

Russia lost a lot of ships, and we managed to build a corridor for grain in the Black Sea, so this pragmatic part of the operation with consequences for the economy was carried out positively - the Head of State summarized.

President Zelenskiy said that although Russia has now occupied about 26% of Ukraine's territory, Ukraine has managed to stop further advance of Russian troops.

