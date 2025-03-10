French champagne and Italian parmesan may disappear from US shelves due to Trump's tariffs - FT

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17927 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109469 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170340 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107275 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343726 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173803 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145044 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196168 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124911 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108171 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86899 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11739 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24556 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12377 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21444 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17927 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86941 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109469 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170340 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160535 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21477 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24588 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38787 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47379 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135938 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

French champagne and Italian parmesan may disappear from US shelves due to Trump's tariffs - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16119 views

Trump threatens to impose 25% duties on European goods, which could make delicacies unavailable to Americans. Producers warn of a possible shift of consumers to local alternatives.

French champagne and Italian parmesan may disappear from US shelves due to Trump's tariffs - FT

French champagne and Italian Parmesan cheese are among the European delicacies that could be at risk if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on imports from the EU, as producers warn that American consumers will find it hard to afford them. This was reported by The Financial Times, as conveyed by UNN.

As U.S. household budgets are strained by rapidly rising egg prices and new tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, European food and wine producers warn that American consumers will turn away from their expensive delicacies in favor of cheaper domestic imitations

- it is stated in the message.

As Financial Times writes, while the U.S. relies on Mexico for fresh produce such as avocados and strawberries, and on Canada for staples like wheat and beef, Europe supplies them with the most exquisite imported goods. These include cheese and wine, which, as a Rabobank report warned last month, will be two sectors most affected by the 25% tariffs.

The EU exported food and beverages worth 38 billion euros to the U.S. in 2024, but imported only 14 billion euros from America. Trump threatened a 25% tariff on imports from the bloc last month, complaining that it "was created to inflate the United States." European producers are bracing for impact.

“The EU was created to rob the US": Trump threatens to impose 25% tariff on EU goods27.02.2025, 01:51 • 102872 views

 "The hit in terms of volume (sales - ed.) could be very, very large," warned Filippo Marki, CEO of the Italian dairy company Granarolo, which exports Parmesan to the U.S.

It is noted that European food and wine producers were relatively unscathed in 2019 when Trump imposed 25% import tariffs on a number of their products, although not on champagne, during a dispute with the EU over state aid to aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

But Marki said that Parmesan was more affordable in 2019 — about 13 euros/kg including tariffs — while Parmesan exported to the U.S. last year rose to 15 euros/kg due to higher raw material costs.

According to Marki, the new 25% tariff will raise the wholesale price of Parmesan by nearly 50% compared to two years ago, making it unaffordable for all but the wealthiest consumers.

It may be very, very difficult for Americans to continue buying as they did in the past

- he said.

FT  notes that the U.S. is the largest export market for French wine and spirits, with sales reaching 3.8 billion euros last year. In 2023, 26.9 million bottles of champagne worth 800 million euros were shipped to the U.S.

"We will have to export to other places," said Alexandre Chartogne, whose champagne house Chartogne-Taillet sells 30% of its annual sparkling wine production in the U.S.

There is a whole audience in the U.S. that seems to need European culture. It's sad... If they close the borders to imports - if they impose more tariffs - they will lose access to (this - ed.)

- said the champagne producer.

Coldiretti, a powerful lobby of Italian farmers, estimated that American consumers will have to pay an additional 2 billion euros for their favorite imported Italian delicacies, including wine, cheese, olive oil, and prosciutto, if Trump follows through on his threat to impose tariffs.

For some products, there are no local equivalents. This is a losing choice, and I hope that the U.S. will carefully assess the situation before making this decision

- said Luigi Pio Scordamalio, director of international relations at Coldiretti.

In addition to European producers and American consumers, American food importers, grocery retailers, and restaurants will also suffer if high tariffs lead to price increases.

Trump threatens to raise tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada after April 2 - CNN09.03.2025, 21:16 • 38903 views

"This will hit everyone, from specialty cheese shops to elite restaurants," warned Andrea Berte, CEO of Alimentias, a large cheese trader, adding that his company "will have no choice but to pass the costs onto retailers and restaurants" if tariffs are imposed.

Senior ING economist dealing with food and agriculture issues Teis Geyer said that many American food and wine traders accelerated imports since last year to try to get ahead of potential tariffs.

For all sparkling wines - champagne, prosecco - export figures were particularly high

- he said.

Some producers and traders also hope that their products can be preserved, as in 2019, when Trump, imposing tariffs on European cheese, made exceptions for Gouda and Edam. "Even people in the Dutch dairy sector did not know why this was the case," said Geyer.

But producers and traders understand well that American consumers who do not want or cannot pay much more for imported treats will turn to local substitutes.

China's new duties on US agricultural products have entered into force 10.03.2025, 10:07 • 18558 views

Rabobank economist Owen Wagner said: "When it comes to wine, consumers may believe that a certain vintage is excellent, but if it becomes 25% more expensive, they may not hesitate to switch to California wine."

While Trump claims that tariffs will increase domestic production, European food and wine producers argue that their products are unique.

The U.S. makes excellent cheeses. But you cannot replicate real Parmigiano Reggiano or Brie de Meaux. Some of these products are tied to specific regions, their climate, their soil. You cannot just produce them somewhere else

- said Andrea Berte.

Chartogne, who says his village has been producing champagne since the eighth century, agreed. "They can try to copy, but it will always be just an imitation. They can make very good sparkling wine, but it will have nothing to do with champagne."

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Financial Times
Donald Trump
France
Italy
United States
