Fraudsters spread information about fake fees for the Armed Forces on behalf of Kharkiv RMA

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said that unknown persons on behalf of the Kharkiv RMA are spreading false information about the fees for the Armed Forces, UNN reports.

"Attention! Fake! Unidentified persons on behalf of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration are spreading false information about the fees for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We emphasize that no such documents were sent out on behalf of the KRMA!" - the RMA emphasized on Facebook.

The Kharkiv RMA has already filed a statement with the Main Police Department in Kharkiv Oblast and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Addendum

Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal recently warned about fraudsters who created a fake social media page in his name and sent messages asking for money.