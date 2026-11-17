KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/Pool via REUTERS/

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Tuesday that the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine is part of a mission to provide training and technical support to Ukrainian fighters in their war against Russia, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"We are not a party to the conflict in Ukraine and have no intention of becoming one, but we support the Ukrainian army and Ukrainian resistance," Barrot said on France 5 television.

The media outlet notes that France has been training Ukrainian military personnel since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Until now, this had taken place in France and Poland, as European Union countries seek to avoid actions that could increase the likelihood of a direct conflict with Russia.

Barrot was asked about a mission called "Volia." Its existence was first reported by Radio France Internationale (RFI), which noted that it has been operating since the summer of 2026.

"For a people fighting for its independence, freedom, and democracy on Europe's doorstep—for a people fighting, in particular, for our security—the least we can do is send a small number of instructors and technical maintenance specialists," Barrot added.

"This is in no way a military operation. It concerns technical maintenance measures carried out very far from the front line, and on a very limited scale," he clarified.

Le Pen confirmed plans to stop financial aid to Kyiv when she becomes president of France