Four teenagers got lost in Odesa catacombs: they have been searched for since the evening

Four children got lost the day before in the catacombs in Odesa region, a search operation was organized to rescue them in the evening and this morning it was reported that the teenagers were found, UNN writes with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, at 23:45, the National Police reported that 4 children (born in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012) had disappeared in the village of Nerubaiske, Odesa district, around 13:00, in the catacombs.

According to the police, it is three girls and one boy. The minors were reported to police late last night by the mother of one of the missing girls.

On January 15, the Odesa regional police reported that "the children were found, no illegal actions were committed against them.