Four men on a rubber boat were going to cross the Tisza: they were detained

Four men were planning to cross the Tisza River in a rubber boat to get to Hungary, and were detained last night by border guards, UNN reports, citing the State Border Guard Service.

Details

The border guards spotted the offenders around one in the morning. The men were carrying a rubber boat and moving quickly toward the border. 50 meters from the state border, the patrol detained the offenders. They were two residents of Dnipropetrovs'k region, one resident of Kyiv region and one resident of Kharkiv region.

The "boaters" were taken to the border guard unit to draw up administrative reports and clarify all the circumstances of the offense.

According to the detainees, it became known that one of the men paid the organizers of his "voyage" 12 thousand dollars, the other 4 thousand dollars in advance, another 7 thousand dollars was to be paid in case of successful crossing of the Tisa, and their two "companions" agreed to give 11 thousand dollars each if they could get to the territory of Hungary and stay alive.

Addendum

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, border guards have found the bodies of 41 drowned people on both banks of the Tisza River, where the border with Hungary and Romania runs," the State Border Guard Service said.