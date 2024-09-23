Four men on a rubber boat were going to cross the Tisza: they were detained

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106474 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111196 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180036 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144343 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147146 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140518 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188708 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178549 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104821 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 38230 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96058 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 66506 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 39555 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57365 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180036 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188708 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178549 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205754 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194486 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145435 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145074 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149515 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140703 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157369 views
Four men on a rubber boat were going to cross the Tisza: they were detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14274 views

Four men were detained while trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary on a rubber boat. They planned to pay the organizers from 4 to 12 thousand dollars for crossing the Tisza River.

Four men were planning to cross the Tisza River in a rubber boat to get to Hungary, and were detained last night by border guards, UNN reports, citing the State Border Guard Service.

Details

The border guards spotted the offenders around one in the morning. The men were carrying a rubber boat and moving quickly toward the border. 50 meters from the state border, the patrol detained the offenders. They were two residents of Dnipropetrovs'k region, one resident of Kyiv region and one resident of Kharkiv region.

The "boaters" were taken to the border guard unit to draw up administrative reports and clarify all the circumstances of the offense.

According to the detainees, it became known that one of the men paid the organizers of his "voyage" 12 thousand dollars, the other 4 thousand dollars in advance, another 7 thousand dollars was to be paid in case of successful crossing of the Tisa, and their two "companions" agreed to give 11 thousand dollars each if they could get to the territory of Hungary and stay alive.

Addendum

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, border guards have found the bodies of 41 drowned people on both banks of the Tisza River, where the border with Hungary and Romania runs," the State Border Guard Service said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
hungaryHungary

Contact us about advertising