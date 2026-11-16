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Four countries called on Israel to immediately ensure access for humanitarian aid to Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

Australia, Canada, Italy and Britain called on Israel to allow humanitarian shipments into Gaza without hindrance. 150,000 tents are waiting at the border.

Four countries called on Israel to immediately ensure access for humanitarian aid to Gaza

Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The countries called on Israel to remove obstacles to the delivery of aid to civilians. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The foreign ministers of the four countries stressed that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical despite the ceasefire.

They called on the Israeli authorities to ensure immediate, rapid and unhindered access for humanitarian shipments to all areas of the enclave.

According to diplomats, 150,000 tents and other essential supplies, which local residents urgently need, are still waiting at the border.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen

The international organisation "Doctors Without Borders" warned that, even after the ceasefire, living conditions for Gaza's population continue to deteriorate. The organisation accuses Israel of actions that are exacerbating the humanitarian situation.

At the same time, a number of human rights organisations and the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry stated that there were signs of genocide in Gaza. In June 2026, the commission repeated the relevant accusations.

The International Court of Justice has not yet issued a final ruling on these accusations.

Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle East07.10.26, 15:51 • 40433 views

Stepan Haftko

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