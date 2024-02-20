Former Sevastopol gauleiter Ovsyannikov, detained in London, released on bail - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91735 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109402 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152160 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156025 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252025 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174534 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165734 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148382 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39132 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73424 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41481 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34460 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66999 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252021 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226769 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212738 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238452 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225179 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91722 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66999 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73424 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114151 views
Former Sevastopol gauleiter Ovsyannikov, detained in London, released on bail - media

Former Sevastopol gauleiter Ovsyannikov, detained in London, released on bail - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24108 views

The former Russian governor of annexed Sevastopol, Dmitry Ovsyannikov, who was detained in the UK on suspicion of violating sanctions, has been released on bail.

The former Russian governor of the annexed Sevastopol, Dmitry Ovsyannikov, who was detained in the UK on suspicion of violating sanctions legislation, has been released on bail. This is reported by the Russian TASS with reference to the judge of the Royal Court of Suthercourt in London, UNN reports.

According to The Times, the former official was detained at his London home. He is suspected of circumventing sanctions and opening a London bank account, as well as making four payments totaling 65 thousand pounds and keeping 77.5 thousand pounds in cash, The Insider reported.

Add

The UK imposed sanctions on Ovsiannikov at the end of 2020. His assets were frozen. In March 2022, a ban on the use of trust services was added.

In 2017, the European Union also sanctioned Ovsiannikov for "actions that threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine." But in the fall of 2022, a few months after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he managed to get the restrictions lifted. He stated that he had not held public office for a long time and was suffering "real losses" due to the sanctions, including the inability to do business in the European Union.

 In 2023 , Ovsyannikov was removed from the EU sanctions list by a decision of the EU court. The court reasoned that the official no longer holds the positions for which he was sanctioned.

He was not removed from the British sanctions list.

Recall

ovsyannikov headed the temporarily occupied Sevastopol from 2017 to 2019. Before and after that, he was the Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade. In 2020, he was removed from his post and dismissed from the government. According to the media, the reason was a scandal with indecent behavior at one of the Russian airports. An administrative report was drawn up against him and he was fined, and later he was removed from his post as deputy minister and expelled from the ruling party.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
the-timesThe Times
european-unionEuropean Union
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
londonLondon

