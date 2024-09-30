Former head of Zaporizhzhia JCCC to be tried for involving military in repair of own real estate

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70684 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103909 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167682 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138194 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143350 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139123 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173024 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100505 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110184 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112294 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50499 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57091 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167679 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182508 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200402 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189311 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142000 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142034 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146737 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138149 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155024 views
Former head of Zaporizhzhia JCCC to be tried for involving military in repair of own real estate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15990 views

The former head of the TCC of Zaporizhzhia region is accused of abuse of office. He engaged servicemen in repairing his own house instead of serving, illegally issuing orders for business trips.

The former head of the Zaporizhzhia regional territorial center for recruitment and social support will be tried for abuse of office. The man involved the military in the construction of his own house. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, reports UNN.

Details

The official was detained last summer. He is accused of unjustifiably accruing increased payments to his close subordinates in the amount of more than UAH 1 million.

During the investigation of this case, new facts of abuse by the former military commissar were revealed.

In the same year, 2023, the official decided to use military personnel to repair his new house. He engaged employees of the district military enlistment offices in the work.

Investigators found out that instead of serving, military personnel worked at a construction site with full financial support for the military. The official illegally issued orders for the military to be sent on a business trip and signed documents on unjustified charges and payments.

Thus, in February-July 2023, instead of serving, three employees of Zaporizhzhia district military commissariats periodically performed repair work in the military commissar's building.

The former official was served a new notice of suspicion. He is currently accused of abuse of office and aiding and abetting military service evasion (Article 364(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Article 27(5), Article 28(2), Article 409(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years

- the SBI said. 

Recall

Law enforcers exposed a former employee of the Dariia colony who worked for the invaders during the occupation of Kherson region. After liberation of the occupied territory, he went to serve in the TCC in Odesa region. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
odesa-oblastOdesa Oblast
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising