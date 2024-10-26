Foreigners will be able to serve as officers in the Armed Forces: Zelensky signs important law
Kyiv • UNN
The President signed a law allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve under contract as officers in the Armed Forces. The law also applies to service in the State Special Transport Service and the National Guard.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine under contract as officers. UNN reports with reference to the card of draft law No. 12023 on the parliament's website.
It is noted that on October 25, the law was returned with a signature from the president.
On October 10 , the parliament adopted government draft law No. 12023 on contract military service by foreigners and stateless persons in the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine.
In addition, the draft law:
- envisages the creation of a Foreigner Recruitment Center;
- conducting special checks on foreigners and stateless persons;
- regulates the entry and exit of foreigners to and from Ukraine;
- allows foreigners and stateless persons to perform military service in the Defense Ministry's intelligence agency.
Recall
The U.S. Defense Attaché awarded an officer of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with the Medal of Merit. The award was presented for his contribution to strengthening military cooperation between Kyiv and Washington and facilitating security assistance.
